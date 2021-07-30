William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner Buys 1,010 Shares

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $12,008.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $136,675.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $39.00.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
About William Penn Bancorp
William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.