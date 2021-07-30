William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner Buys 1,010 Shares

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $12,008.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $136,675.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $39.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

