Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by 257.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $7,209,790. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.