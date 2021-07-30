Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by 257.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of WING stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $177.82.
In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $7,209,790. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
