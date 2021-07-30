Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $174.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.57. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 181.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

