Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $173.91 and last traded at $173.91, with a volume of 8433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.11.

The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Truist increased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.46, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.57.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

