Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.78.

WTFC opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

