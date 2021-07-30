WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

NASDAQ DGRW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,707. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.