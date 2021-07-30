Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Short Interest Down 42.6% in July

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WIZD remained flat at $$2.49 on Friday. Wizard Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.39.
About Wizard Brands
