Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Short Interest Down 42.6% in July

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIZD remained flat at $$2.49 on Friday. Wizard Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Wizard Brands alerts:

About Wizard Brands

Wizard Brands, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Wizard Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizard Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.