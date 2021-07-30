Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 5,800

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,803.73 ($62.76).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,936 ($64.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,714.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

