Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Worldline to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Worldline stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

