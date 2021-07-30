Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Worldline to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Worldline stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.