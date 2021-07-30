W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $5.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $591.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 3.25. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 136.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,536 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

