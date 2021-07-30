X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Update

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XFOR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

