Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.47 and last traded at C$9.98. Approximately 1,135,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,107,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XBC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.97.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

