Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.75 and last traded at $101.75. 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92.

Xero Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero tax tools.

