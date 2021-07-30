Xilinx, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of XLNX opened at $147.25 on Friday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

