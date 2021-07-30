Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xometry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

