Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of XMTR stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.
About Xometry
