Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

