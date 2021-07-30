XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,724,000.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XPEL stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in XPEL by 6.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in XPEL by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

