Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

NYSE:XYL opened at $125.06 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $125.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

