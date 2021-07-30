Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 6.4% Higher

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.61. 8,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,922,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,007,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth $54,208,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Yatsen by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $41,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

