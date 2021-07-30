Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $17.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yext by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 232,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

