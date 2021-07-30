Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of DAO stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75. Youdao has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $4,688,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $3,683,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.