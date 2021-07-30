Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $130.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

