Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $134.00 at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $130.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

