Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Announce $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.05. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $232.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.63. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

