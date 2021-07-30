Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $388.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.80 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $313.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,122 shares of company stock worth $7,461,984. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.90. 434,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,607. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.