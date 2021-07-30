Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

RBNC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $460.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

