Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 115.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QSR traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $68.19. 3,004,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,816. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

