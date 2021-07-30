Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

