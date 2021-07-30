Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.47 Million

Brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post sales of $730.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $729.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $577.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Boston Partners bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

