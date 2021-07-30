Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $136,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after buying an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after buying an additional 1,492,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

