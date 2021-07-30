Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

REZI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. 3,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,532. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,518,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

