Zacks: Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post sales of $894.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.60 million and the lowest is $877.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $822.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

