Zacks: Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TME traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 250,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

