Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.62. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 780,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,047. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

