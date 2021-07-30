Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.18). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Glaukos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glaukos by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 180,863 shares during the period.

Glaukos stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

