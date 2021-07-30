Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 291,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,181. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

