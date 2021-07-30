Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report sales of $53.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $9.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 490.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $140.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.57. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

