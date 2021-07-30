Zacks: Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 1,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,606. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $980.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 in the last three months. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

