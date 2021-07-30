Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.43. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $320,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $526,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 240.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 62,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.39. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

