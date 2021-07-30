Zacks: Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $693,929. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.