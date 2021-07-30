Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 16,151,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,254,811. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

