Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,613. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

