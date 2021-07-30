Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aegon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 838,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

