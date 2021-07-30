Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celanese’s adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains focused on executing its productivity programs that include the implementation of a number of cost reduction capital projects. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support the company’s bottom line in 2021. Acquisitions of SO.F.TER., Nilit and Omni Plastics are also expected to drive results in its Engineered Materials unit this year. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The company's efforts to lower debt also bode well. Moreover, Celanese remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CE. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.22.

CE stock opened at $155.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 12 month low of $94.93 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Celanese by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

