Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HURN opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

