Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $55.17 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $240,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,607,603.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 247,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

