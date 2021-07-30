Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Hold

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.88.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.