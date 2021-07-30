Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

