Zacks Investment Research Lowers Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

BBW stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $245.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 268,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

