Zacks Investment Research Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.73.

CRK opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

